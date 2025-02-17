Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 7.2% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $538.15 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $522.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

