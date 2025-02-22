AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 407.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4,242.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACM. Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

