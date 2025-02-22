Aidan Viggiano Sells 1,391 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $114.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -178.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twilio from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

