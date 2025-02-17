Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Hoge Financial Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hoge Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $427.52 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $428.69. The stock has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

