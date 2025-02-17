Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Decreased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,349,441,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $595.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $559.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.19. The stock has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

