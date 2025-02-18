New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
