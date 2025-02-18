New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.