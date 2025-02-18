Wingstop (WING) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Wingstop to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $164.66 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING opened at $304.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.81. Wingstop has a one year low of $266.45 and a one year high of $433.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.88.

Wingstop declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $458.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.72.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total transaction of $86,285.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,285.08. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

