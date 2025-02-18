Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKO. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,151,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TKO Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,966,000 after buying an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TKO Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,704,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,892,000 after buying an additional 383,869 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,185,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,931,000 after buying an additional 85,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average of $132.42.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 245,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026,603.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,825,030 shares in the company, valued at $259,975,523.50. This represents a 15.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $146,765.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,816.50. This trade represents a 31.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,498,297 shares of company stock valued at $387,671,461 and have sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

