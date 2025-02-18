GAM Holding AG Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $202.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.