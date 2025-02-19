Targa Resources (TRGP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Targa Resources to post earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Targa Resources Price Performance
TRGP stock opened at $209.29 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.29.
Targa Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.25%.
Targa Resources Company Profile
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.
