Roth Capital Comments on Generac’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $143.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.03. Generac has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,795,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,650,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,575 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

