Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.44.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is -8.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

