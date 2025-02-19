Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of GLMD opened at $2.56 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

