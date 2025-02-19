StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Associated Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Associated Capital Group stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. The company has a market cap of $836.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.88.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 336.45%.
Associated Capital Group Company Profile
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
