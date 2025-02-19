Universal Logistics (ULH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

Universal Logistics stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $801.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Logistics

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.