Leerink Partnrs Has Bearish Estimate for THC Q1 Earnings

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $11.37 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.64 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $15.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.90 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC opened at $135.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $88.98 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.