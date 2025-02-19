Leerink Partnrs Has Bearish Estimate for THC Q1 Earnings

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $11.37 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.64 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $15.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.90 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
THC opened at $135.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $88.98 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.