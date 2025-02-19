Northland Capmk Forecasts PHINIA’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:PHIN)

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PHINIA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 14th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PHINIA’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PHINIA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

PHINIA stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69. PHINIA has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.94 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHIN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in PHINIA by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 66,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter valued at about $7,911,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

