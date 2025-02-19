Q1 EPS Estimates for Slate Retail REIT Reduced by Cormark

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Slate Retail REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Slate Retail REIT’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Slate Retail REIT Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.