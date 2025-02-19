StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

APTO opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.88. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, February 26th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 301,634 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 1.17% of Aptose Biosciences worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

