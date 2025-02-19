Roth Capital Predicts Lyft’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Lyft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Lyft’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lyft’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $14.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -87.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,604,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365,727 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,662,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,025,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,358 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $49,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $188,352.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 314,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,424,987. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

