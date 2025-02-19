HC Wainwright Lifts Earnings Estimates for Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.54). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAGE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $439.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.94. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

