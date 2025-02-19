Legacy Solutions LLC Takes $686,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Legacy Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

QQQM stock opened at $222.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.35. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $222.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

