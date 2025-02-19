Equities Analysts Set Expectations for RADCOM Q2 Earnings

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of RADCOM in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for RADCOM’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). RADCOM had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.44%.

RDCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADCOM in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

RADCOM Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.90. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in RADCOM by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 991,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RADCOM by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 36,333 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RADCOM by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

