Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 85,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $287.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.05.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

