Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 959 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.74 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average of $127.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

