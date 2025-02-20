Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $179.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $151.76 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.56.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

