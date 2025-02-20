e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELF

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.43. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.