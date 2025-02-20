Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,826 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 519,868 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,990,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11,176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 282,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 279,535 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $186.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day moving average is $179.74. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

