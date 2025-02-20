American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $40.67 Average PT from Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $41.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,257.54. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,924. This represents a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,948,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,984,000 after acquiring an additional 240,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,232,000 after buying an additional 1,015,351 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,805,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,591,000 after buying an additional 689,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,983,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,157,000 after buying an additional 757,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

