Asante Gold (TSE:ASE) Rating Lowered to Moderate Buy at Clarus Securities

Asante Gold (TSE:ASE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Clarus Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

