CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.92 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

