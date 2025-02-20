Contrasting Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) and Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) and Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Everus”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $3.75 billion 0.55 $295.90 million $3.06 7.19 Everus $2.85 billion 0.84 $143.42 million N/A N/A

Dream Finders Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Everus.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 0 2 1 0 2.33 Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dream Finders Homes and Everus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus price target of $30.17, indicating a potential upside of 37.03%. Everus has a consensus price target of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.14%. Given Everus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everus is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Everus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes 7.65% 30.18% 10.63% Everus N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.5% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats Everus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company markets its homes under various brands, including Dream Finders Homes, DF Luxury, Craft Homes, and Coventry Homes. It also provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance, as well as mortgage banking solutions. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Everus

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.