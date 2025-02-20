Ieq Capital LLC Sells 496 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $123.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average is $118.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $124.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

