TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,426,000 after acquiring an additional 91,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,871,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.01. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

