Jessup Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 1.0% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

NYSE:CMG opened at $53.80 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

