iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,957 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.19. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
