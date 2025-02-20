Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Down 21% – Should You Sell?

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.66 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05). 1,017,522 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 190,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of £3.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

About Deltic Energy

An emerging UK focused E&P company

