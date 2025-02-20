First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 77,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $128.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.12 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

