Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) is First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s 10th Largest Position

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,881 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for 1.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0923 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

