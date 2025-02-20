Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $403,000 Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,289 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38,300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

