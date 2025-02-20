Hardy Reed LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37,980.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 116,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

