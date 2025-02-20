J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $566,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.3 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.96 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

