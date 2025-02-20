Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.40.
IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.
NYSE:IBP opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.99. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $167.24 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average of $210.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
