Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.40.

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,499,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 74,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBP opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.99. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $167.24 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average of $210.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

