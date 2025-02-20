Seaport Res Ptn Reduces Earnings Estimates for Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ferroglobe in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $717.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 53,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 42,493 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth about $2,900,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 3,758,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 2,631,024 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 114,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,726,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 94,260 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

