Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Raised to Hold at DA Davidson

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Shares of EA opened at $129.34 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $327,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,256.62. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $122,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,198.48. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,285. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,778,553,000 after buying an additional 605,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $978,650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $648,169,000 after acquiring an additional 270,991 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,257,281 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $476,540,000 after purchasing an additional 360,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $472,362,000 after purchasing an additional 120,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

