Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:WRN FY2024 Earnings

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Western Copper and Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price objective on Western Copper and Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.69.

Shares of WRN stock opened at C$1.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 25.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.56. The stock has a market cap of C$284.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Western Copper and Gold news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$153,600.00. Insiders own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

