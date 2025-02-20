Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 29.25%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of ECO opened at $24.07 on Thursday. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.78 million and a PE ratio of 6.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

