Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $539.52 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.