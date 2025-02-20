BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 69.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BRSP opened at $6.09 on Thursday. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.88.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRSP shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.45.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

See Also

