State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $103.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.61 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.22.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,928. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $207,207.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,303,856.58. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

